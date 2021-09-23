SWEETHEART Movie Clip - Girls Like Her Like Boys

SWEETHEART Movie Clip - Girls Like Her Like Boys - The last thing April (aka AJ) wants is to spend a week holiday at Seaside Holiday Park with her family.

Yet, she finds herself on a four-hour car journey to the Dorset coast with her mum Tina (Jo Hartley, THIS IS ENGLAND) and little sister Dayna.

Mum determined to spend quality time with her little sweetheart before she flies the nest.

Joined by pregnant sister Lucy (Sophia di Martino, LOKI) and boyfriend Steve (Samuel Anderson, R WHO), AJ expects this to be ‘a week of hell’.

That is, until she lays her eyes on the resident lifeguard Isla (Ella-Rae Smith) and is instantly infatuated.

Winner of the audience award at Glasgow Film Festival and Best First Feature at Inside Out Toronto, Marley Morrison’s debut SWEETHEART captures the ups and downs of the quintessential British family holiday.