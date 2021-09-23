Hard Luck Love Song Movie - Them Shoes

Hard Luck Love Song Movie - Plot Synopsis: A crime thriller wrapped inside a haunting love story wrapped inside a neo-noir western,' HARD LUCK LOVE SONG follows Jesse (Michael Dorman), a charismatic but down on his luck troubadour hustling pool in dive bars, living out of cheap motels and making bad decisions.

The award-winning feature film debut from writer/director Justin Corsbie is based on the song, "Just Like Old Times" by acclaimed Americana singer/songwriter Todd Snider, and stars Dorman, Sophia Bush, Dermot Mulroney, Brian Sacca, Melora Walters, Academy Award nominee Eric Roberts and hip-hop icon RZA.

Jesse finds himself at an existential crossroads during a chance encounter with Carla (Bush), an old flame, as their complicated past and current troubles threaten to destroy their blissful reunion.

HARD LUCK LOVE SONG captures a fractured optimism where characters navigate the choppy waters of life, searching for their 'own kind of American Dream.’