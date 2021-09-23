ALONE Movie

ALONE Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Genre specialized company Black Mandala presents the trailer for its new thriller film, ALONE (Sola).

ALONE comes from filmmaker José María Cicala, who also directed Shadow of the Cat (Danny Trejo), a thriller that had its World Premiere at the last edition of London FrightFest.

In addition to renowned Argentine actors such as Araceli González, Miguel Ángel Solá, Fabián Mazzei, Mariano Martínez, Luis Machín, Griselda Sánchez and Mónica Antonópulos, Alone has in its cast to the American actor Peter O'Brien (X-Men Origins: Wolverine).

The plot tells the story of Laura Garland lost her husband on the war while she’s pregnant.

She lives in a big house which is divided in two.

Government pursuits her claiming she must ocupy the whole house, if she doesn’t, they will take it from her.

Laura leases the house to Ricky, an outlaw that will bring new trouble in her life.

At least she has another plan.