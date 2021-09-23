San Andreas Movie Trailer

San Andreas Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: After the infamous San Andreas Fault finally gives, triggering a massive magnitude 9 earthquake in California, a search and rescue helicopter pilot (Dwayne Johnson) and his estranged wife make their way together from Los Angeles to San Francisco to save their only daughter.

But their treacherous journey north is only the beginning.

And when they think the worst may be over...it's just getting started.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (Hercules, Fast and Furious 7) headlines this 3D disaster epic from the director of Journey 2: The Mysterious Island that also features True Detective's Alexandra Daddario, Entourage's Carla Gugino, Forever's Ioan Gruffudd, The Good Wife's Archie Panjabi and Oscar ® nominee Paul Giamatti (Sideways)