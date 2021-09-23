Adventure Beast Season 1

Adventure Beast Season 1 Trailer HD - ADVENTURE BEAST is a new adult-animated comedy series about life in the wild that takes us deeper into the wonders of nature than we probably should go.

Each episode follows Bradley Trevor Greive, a semi-indestructible wildlife expert who travels the globe studying and rescuing animals.

Along the way, he shares with us truly astonishing, sometimes risqué facts that other wildlife shows would be too polite to mention.

BTG is joined on these expeditions by his fearless Junior Field Assistant and favorite niece, Bonnie, and his fearful-of-absolutely-everything Senior Field Assistant, Dietrich.

Jungles, deserts, oceans, glaciers… no matter where the mission takes them, the team constantly finds themselves surrounded by all kinds of fascinating animals that are just waiting for the chance to kill them.

And, every adventure is told through BTG’s unique voice and twisted view of nature.