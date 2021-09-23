What farmers need to be modern, climate-friendly and profitable | Beth Ford

Farming feeds all of us -- yet in rural communities, farmers are under pressure from mounting climate volatility and limited access to modern tools like the internet.

How can agriculture stay resilient and grow with the times?

Beth Ford, CEO of the farming co-op Land O'Lakes, shares her plan to establish broadband as a basic right nationwide and talks through an exciting range of climate-friendly innovations aimed at making farmers more sustainable and profitable.

(This virtual conversation, hosted by TED business curator Corey Hajim, was recorded March 2, 2020.)