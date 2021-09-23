New Florida DOH rule allows kids exposed to COVID-19 to return to school if asymptomatic

Shortly after a new surgeon general was appointed in Florida, the Department of Health released new rules on kids and COVID-19 in schools.
Florida students who are exposed to COVID-19 won't have to quarantine from school if they're not showing symptoms of the virus,..
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A day after assuming his job, Florida's newly appointed surgeon general on Wednesday signed new rules..