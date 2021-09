2 bulldog puppies stolen from Richmond home found safe

FOUND SAFE - ACCORDING TOCRIME INSIDER SOURCES.THESE TWO DOGS WERE REPORTEDMISSING TWO WEEKS AGO FROM AHOME IN RICHMOND ON PENSACOLAAVENUE.SOURCES SAY THEY WERE FOUNDTHKANS TO A CRIME INSIDERTIPSTERAFTER OUR STORY AIRED.THEY WERE FOUND ONGLENFIELD AVENUE IN SOUTHRICHMOND - ABOUT EIGHT MILESFROMWHERE POLICE SAY THEY WERESTOLEN DURING A BREAK-IN.ONE WAS RECOVERED YESTERDAY ANDTHE OTHER WAS FOUND TODAY.THOSE SOURCESADD THAT TWO PEOPLE HAVE BEENARRESTED AND CHARGED WITHTHE THEFT.