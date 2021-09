Sidharth Malhotra Calls Kissing Scene FORCED With Kiara Advani in Shershaah

Kapil Sharma has treated fans with a new 'uncensored' clip of The Kapil Sharma Show's episode featuring Shershaah stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

In the video, Sidharth Malhotra gives an interesting answer when asked about his kissing scene with Kiara Advani in Shershaah.