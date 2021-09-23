Oscar Goodman discusses Frank Rosenthal, portrayed in 'Casino'

Former Las Vegas Mayor and mob attorney Oscar Goodman discusses Frank Rosenthal, who was portrayed in the 1995 film "Casino" on the first night his dinner series returns to Oscar's Steakhouse.

FORMER LAS VEGAS MAYOR...AND MOB ATTORNEY OSCARGOODMAN.... IS BRINGING BACK HISPOPULAR DINNER SERIES.TONIGHT'S THEME WAS"FRANKLY SPEAKING... THE STORYOF FRANK ROSENTHAL"... WHICH OFCOURSE IS... PORTRAYED IN THE19-95 FILM..... "CASINO".THE DINNER HAPPENINGINSIDE OSCAR'S STEAKHOUSE.... INTHE PLAZA.13 ACTION NEWS... CAUGHTUP WITH GOODMAN... BEFORETONIGHT'S EVENT.05 as far as the gaming industryhe was revolutionary.

In the olddays we had racing sportsbooksin shopping centers along theboulevard and they were verymodest.

When he went into thestardust he created theprototype of the sportsbooks aswe know them today.

23GOODMAN ALSO SAYS...ROSENTHAL WAS THE FIRST MAN TOHIRE WOMEN TO DEAL CARDS.AND...A FUN FACT...FRANK ROSENTHAL.... USEDTO HAVE HIS OWN TALK SHOW...WHICH AIRED RIGHT HERE.... O