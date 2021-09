Freshwork’s IPO makes 500 employees crorepatis, 69 under the age of 30 | Oneindia News

More than 500 employees of enterprise software manufacturer Freshworks became crorepatis as the company listed on Nasdaq on Wednesday.

Girish Mathrubhootam’s Software-as-service (SaaS) firm Freshworks debuted on the Nasdaq index at $36-a-share.

