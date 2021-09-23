CDC meeting convenes again Thursday on COVID booster order

A Centers for Disease Control committee resumes its two-day meeting today to debate who should be the first to receive COVID-19 boosters.
A Centers for Disease Control committee resumes its two-day meeting today to debate who should be the first to receive COVID-19 boosters.
Watch VideoThe Biden administration's embattled plan to dispense COVID-19 booster shots to most Americans faced its first major..
An influential panel of advisers to the Centers for the Disease Control and Prevention grappled Wednesday with the question of..