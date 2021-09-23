Bulldog gets adorably 'overwhelmed' on first day of puppy club

The first day of school can be bittersweet.There are so many new people and new things going on that it can just be overwhelming.There are so many new people and new things going on that it can just be overwhelming.That might have been how one little British bulldog felt during his first day of puppy club.Fella is a "chonky" puppy who resides in the United Kingdom.Puppy clubs are spaces where puppies can get socialized, play and meet new friends.Fella's owner shared the dog's anxiety-ridden experience at the club."My first day at puppy club," the caption read.

"Send help" .Fella bashfully entered the puppy club with his owner.

But once he got sight of all the dogs and the hustle and bustle, he quickly stepped aside.The bulldog was left sitting in the corner all alone."This was me at playgroup, I can fully relate, Fella," one user wrote.Luckily a few weeks later, Fella warmed up to the crowd.

He looked happy and social in a follow-up video."I made some friends and even started to play a little.

My mom was so proud," the caption said