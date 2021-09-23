Husband and wife crush Alicia Keys vocals to serenade baby girl

A husband and wife stunned TikTok with their incredible singing skills.Maya Bynoe vlogs about family life, motherhood and bringing up her baby girl.But in one video, it was Maya and her husband Jonathan Bynoe's talent that stole the show.While the Bynoes' baby girl sat on the kitchen countertop, Jonathan decided to give her a little serenade of Alicia Keys' "Girl On Fire" .Maya was browsing the refrigerator when her husband shouted, "Take it away, Maya!" .The impressive clip racked up over a whopping 135.5 million views and 30.2 million likes on TikTok