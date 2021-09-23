School District of Palm Beach County to follow new COVID-19 student quarantine rules

The Palm Beach County School Board voted late Wednesday night to follow new state rules and allow students who have been exposed to COVID-19 but are asymptomatic to remain in school and not quarantine.
New COVID-19 protocols were implemented by the School District of Palm Beach County.