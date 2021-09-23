Kim Kardashian To Host ‘SNL’ This Season

Kim Kardashian , To Host ‘SNL’ This Season.

According to 'TMZ,' Kardashian will host on Oct.

9.

The musical guest will be Halsey, who has also previously hosted.

Kim will be the first of the Kardashian clan to ever host the show.

She and mother Kris Jenner were spotted having a meeting with Lorne Michaels last month in Beverly Hills.

The Kardashians have often been depicted in 'SNL' sketches over the years.

So it will be interesting to see how Kim will be incorporated into the show.

Other hosts for the upcoming 47th season of the popular sketch comedy show include Owen Wilson, Rami Malek and Jason Sudeikis.

Additional musical guests include Brandi Carlile, Young Thug and Kacey Musgraves.

