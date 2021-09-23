A dog owner stunned TikTok with the revelation that a breeder sold her the wrong dog

A dog owner stunned TikTok with the revelation that a breeder sold her the wrong dog.The user's account is dedicated to her puppy, Porter (@porterpooo).Part of the documentation is watching Porter grow and the owner realizing that Porter was not a Maltipoo like she initially thought.The beginning of the clip shows Porter as a brown puppy, while the next shot is of Porter fully white."After realizing the breeder disappeared, I started freaking out and brought [the dog] to the vet,” she wrote.“We found out Porter was a girl, most likely not a Maltipoo, about four to five weeks old and had not been vaccinated," she continued.Commenters expressed the importance of researching breeders before buying from them