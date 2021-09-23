Melvin Van Peebles, Pioneer of Black Cinema, Dead at 89

Melvin Van Peebles, Pioneer of Black Cinema, Dies at 89.

On September 21, filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, widely considered the godfather of Black cinema, died at the age of 89.

'The New York Times' reports that Mr. Van Peebles, who was a trailblazer in American independent film, died at his home in Manhattan.

His son, actor and director Mario Van Peebles, announced his death.

The 'NYT,' reports that Mr. Van Peebles' work spanned books, theater and music.

He is best known for his 1971 film, “Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song,” which ignited intense debate and became a national hit.

The film was dedicated to, “all the Black brothers and sisters who have had enough of The Man.”.

In a 1972 interview with The New York Times Magazine, Mr. Van Peebles said his work challenged the , “false Black images” used “to confuse, drain and colonize our minds.”.

His widely varied body of work extended from books and broadway plays to exhibitions of his paintings and mixed-media art.

His 1968 spoken word album, and its three followup albums, have been called the forebears of rap.

He has been credited for inspiring some of the most notable Black films of the past half-century.

... from Spike Lee’s 1996 film “She’s Gotta Have It” to Barry Jenkins’s 2016 film “Moonlight.".

“I didn’t even know I had a legacy,”, he told The New York Times in 2010, “I do what I want to do.”.

