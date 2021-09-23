Meet the Cast of “The French Dispatch”

Wes Anderson is known for his ensemble casts, and his latest film is no exception.
From Bill Murray to Timothée Chalamet, here are the stars of “The French Dispatch.”
THE FRENCH DISPATCH Movie - Plot Synopsis: THE FRENCH DISPATCH brings to life a collection of stories from the final issue of an..
Do you smell the scent of buttered popcorn and pumpkin spice in the air? That means fall movie season is officially upon..