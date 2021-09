Temple High School's Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps was awarded the AFJROTC Resiliency – COVID-19 Award

​The resiliency - COVID-19 award recognizes the unit's ability to provide a quality Air Force R-O-T-C program and fortify the resilience of cadets despite the unexpected professional and personal challenges associated with the pandemic.

Throughout the pandemic R-O-T-C members were faced with and overcame real world challenges they may or may not have been prepared for.