FDA Authorizes Booster Shots of Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted authorization for emergency use of Pfizer's booster shots on Sept.

22.

The authorization extends to people who are 65 and over, .

Or whose health conditions or work environment put them at an elevated risk of contracting COVID-19.

After considering the totality of the available scientific evidence and the deliberations of our advisory committee of independent, external experts, .., Dr. Janet Woodcock, FDA Commissioner, via CNN.

... the FDA amended the EUA for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to allow for a booster dose in certain populations... , Dr. Janet Woodcock, FDA Commissioner, via CNN.

... such as health care workers, teachers and day care staff, grocery workers and those in homeless shelters or prisons, among others, Dr. Janet Woodcock, FDA Commissioner, via CNN.

A committee of advisors recommended authorization of booster shots to the FDA last week.

The FDA considered the committee's input and conducted its own thorough review of the submitted data to reach today's decision, Dr. Peter Marks, Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, via CNN.

Booster shot authorization for the general public continues to be under consideration.

According to Pfizer, data shows that the effectiveness of its vaccine begins to taper off after six months.

We will continue to analyze data submitted to the FDA pertaining to the use of booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines... , Dr. Peter Marks, Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, via CNN.

... and we will make further decisions as appropriate based on the data, Dr. Peter Marks, Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, via CNN.

Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must now authorize use of booster shots, as well, before they can be administered