Jaguar C-Type Continuation available for 8 lucky people

Jaguar is adding the 1953 C-Type race car to its Jaguar Classic "Continuation" line of historic cars.

These factory-built cars are crafted to the same specifications as their inspirations, making them some of the most accurate replicas of any classics available to the public.

For the C-Type, Jaguar turned to the 1953 Le Mans-winning works car, which was powered by a 3.4-liter, 220-horsepower straight-six sporting three Weber carbs.

Unlike the road cars, the racers wore disc brakes at all four corners, which is good news for anybody who is purchasing one of these to drive.

