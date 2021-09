Demo Derby - How startups are disrupting the status quo with innovative data analytics, AI and modern app development

Startups need to move quickly and focus limited resources on areas where they can differentiate.

In this fast-paced session, learn from startups and Google experts how you can leverage Google technologies to serve customers better and get to market more quickly.

In a series of short demos, see how innovative startups and Google experts have used Google compute, storage, networking and AI technologies to ‘disrupt’ the status quo.