The $49B Developer Landscape

Over the past 20 years, IT has witnessed a power shift from CIOs to developers.

Any developer with an idea has been given empowerment and authority to innovate.

This has led to the creation of 1000 companies that create products used, influenced, or bought by software development teams. In this session, we’ll discuss the 17 landscape segments, the CIO transition from decision maker to governor, and the developer “pay for value” mentality causing the emergence of Product-Led Growth (PLG) businesses.