Tom Hardy And Director Andy Serkis On Following ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ With Even Bigger Third Film

Tom Hardy’s Venom is back for a big screen sequel in “Venom: Let There Be Carnage”.

The actor and director Andy Serkis talk to ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante about the new flick, along with discussing how they plan on going bigger for “Venom” 3.