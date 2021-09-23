Powering What’s Next: Insights from the Enterprise Software Market

Spurred by digital transformation and the recent shift to remote work, the enterprise software industry has gone from strength-to-strength and competition for deals and valuations are at all-time-highs.

While investor appetite for enterprise software may be strong, it doesn’t mean that all tech businesses make worthy investments.

In this panel, hear from Michael Fosnaugh and Monti Saroya, Co-Heads of Vista’s Flagship investment strategy, and a selection of Vista CEOs on the hallmarks of best-in-class software companies and trends driving the industry.