The Queen City Book Bank has a new location

THE "QEN UECITY BOOK BANK" NOWHAS A NEW HOME...ALONG GESTSTREET IN QUEENSGATE.THE BOOKBANK IS A PARTNERSHIP BETWEENTWO LITERACY NONPROFITS..."THE LITERACY NEORTWK OFGREATER CINCINNATI" AND "BLUEMANATEE LITERACY PROJECT."THIS NEW RESOURCE HUB WILLPROVIDE MORE THAN 30-THOUSA NDBOOKS A YEAR TO KIDS IN THEGREATER CINCINNATI AREA.Kevin Kushman//Co-founderboard chair of Queen City BookBankthe whole goal was to mergeentities that have been doingthis in their own over thelast few years and bring ittogethern ia way thecommunity can own it as itasset.

Participate, sponsorand really the see the impactof what it means to have booksat home."THE PROJECT IS ESTIMATED TOSERVE -35THOUSAND "K THROUGH6" STUDENTS.

IN ADDITION TOBOOKS...THEY'LALL SO HAVEACCESS TO OTHER ADREINGSUPPORT MATERI