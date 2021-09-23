Britney Spears’ Fiancé Sam Asghari Reacts to Netflix’s ‘Britney vs Spears’ Documentary Trailer | Billboard News

Sam Asghari is letting his thoughts be known on Netflix's forthcoming Britney Spears documentary, 'Britney vs Spears.'
On Wednesday (Sept.
22), Asghari took to Instagram to comment on the newly released trailer's contents.
Netflix just dropped the first full trailer for its buzzed-about Britney Spears documentary from Erin Lee Carr, titled 'Britney vs..