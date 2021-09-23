Boris Johnson Reverses Stance on Climate Change and Urges World Leaders To Act

On September 22, Johnson urged United Nations representatives to, "listen to the warnings of the scientists.".

NPR reports that while speaking in New York, Johnson said countries need to take responsibility for, "the destruction we are inflicting, not just upon our planet, but ourselves.".

We still cling with parts of our minds to the infantile belief that the world was made for our gratification and pleasure.

And we combine this narcissism with an assumption of our own immortality, Boris Johnson, U.K. Prime Minister, via NPR.

We believe that someone else will clear up the mess, because that is what someone else has always done, Boris Johnson, U.K. Prime Minister, via NPR.

NPR points out that supporting the fight against climate change is a somewhat new position for Johnson.

In previous years, he supported those who deny a link between human activity and climate change.

Recently, Johnson had been asked to defend his newly-appointed trade secretary, who called climate change scientists, "doom-mongers" and "fanatics.".

Johnson has even acknowledged that some of his own statements were not, "entirely supportive of the current struggle.".

According to 'The Guardian,' Johnson said, , "Facts change, and people change their minds."