Megan Fox lookalike recreates her famous scenes on TikTok

When influencer Kyra Pollard first joined TikTok followers immediately noticed her striking resemblance to Megan Fox.Now Pollard is showing off her own acting chops with a tribute to the star.Jennifer's Body fans will get a kick out of this TikTok's star homage to the cult classic.In the film, Fox portrays a demonically possessed teen who preys on her male peers.
Her best friend, played by Amanda Seyfried is determined to stop her.in the wake of the #MeToo movement, The New York Times described it as one of the greatest horror films directed by a woman.Pollard joined forces with @russsah, a Seyfried look-alike, to recreate a scene from Jennifer's Body.
Pollard lip-synced to Fox's dialogue, while @russah did Seyfried's.The video racked up 11.2 million views on TikTok.
But this wasn't the first time Pollard went viral for a Fox impersonation."I'm killing boys.
Boys are just placeholders, they come and they go," Pollard lip-synced