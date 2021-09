New Britney Spears Doc To Drop On Eve Of Pop Star’s Next Court Date

The Britney conservatorship saga is set to be explored once again in a new Netflix documentary.

“Britney vs Spears" will hit the streaming platform just one day before the singer’s conservatorship case returns to court on Sept.

29.

Meanwhile, CNN will also air a special on the pop star, titled “Toxic: Britney Spears' Battle for Freedom”.