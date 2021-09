Scaramucci: Trump is pushing a 'racist, nativist trope'

Anthony Scaramucci says Trump’s only remaining strategy is to “propel that rage and anger and try to split the society to see if he could have a tribal leadership win.” On a mission to get Trump out of office, Scaramucci said “all he’s got to do is keep talking, because the more he keeps talking, the more ads can be clipped to explain what he’s doing.”