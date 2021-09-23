Oil giant BP temporarily closes forecourts in Britain due to shortage of lorry drivers

BP has temporarily closed some of its UK petrol stations due to a shortage of lorry drivers as the country struggles to keep supermarket shelves stocked.
BP has temporarily closed some of its UK petrol stations due to a shortage of lorry drivers as the country struggles to keep supermarket shelves stocked.
BP has temporarily closed some of its UK petrol stations due to a shortage of lorry drivers as the country struggles to keep..
Shortfall of lorry drivers affects "tens" of forecourts but the company says it is working hard to address the..