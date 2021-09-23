Supermodel Linda Evangelista Says She's Been 'Brutally Disfigured' by CoolSculpting Procedure Done 5 Years Ago

"In the process, I have become a recluse," Linda Evangelista — who was one of the most sought-after supermodels of the 1990s — says
"In the process, I have become a recluse," Linda Evangelista — who was one of the most sought-after supermodels of the 1990s — says
Linda Evangelista, one of the most famous and in-demand supermodels of the 1990s, is opening up about why she's disappeared from..
Supermodel Linda Evangelista claims that she was “deformed” after undergoing a cosmetic procedure more than five years ago.
Linda Evangelista is explaining why she’s disappeared from the public eye. In a candid post titled “The Truth, My Story”..