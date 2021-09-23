10 of the Most Well-Known One-Hit Wonders

A song is considered a one-hit-wonder when it is the only single by a band to make the top 10 of the ‘Billboard’ Hot 100 chart.

In honor of National One-Hit Wonder Day, , here are 10 of the most popular one-hit wonders to ever be released.

1.

“Bust A Move” - Young MC, Released by Young MC in 1989, the song reached number seven on the Hot 100 chart.

2.

“(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life” - Bill Medley , The 1987 song peaked at the number one spot.

3.

“Come on Eileen” - Dexys Midnight Runners , Released in 1982, it wasn’t until 1983 that it hit the number one chart spot.

4.

“Take on Me” - A-ha, First released in 1984 by the Norwegian band, the release of the second version in 1985 is what propelled the song to a number one spot.

5.

Lou Bega - “Mambo No.

5 (A Little Bit Of…)”, The hit song successfully made it to the number three spot on the chart in 1999.

6.

“Bad Day”- Daniel Powter , First released in 2005, the track later ranked number one on the Hot 100 chart in 2006.

7.

“You’re Beautiful” - James Blunt , Originally released in 2004, the song didn’t take the number one spot until 2006.

8.

Vanessa Carlton - “A Thousand Miles”, Carlton’s debut song ranked number five on the chart in 2002.

9.

“Blue (Da Ba Dee)” - Eiffel 65, Released in 1998, it didn’t reach number six on the ‘Billboard’ chart until early 2000.

10.

“Pumped Up Kicks” - Foster The People, The song found success a year after its release, reaching the number three spot on the Hot 100 chart in 2011