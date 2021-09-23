Mom's clever hack for fall candy decor stuns TikTok
This mom’s clever hack for fall candy displays saves money and looks so sweet!.Macy Blackwell (@macy.blackwell) recently shared her secret trick for making festive fall candy decorations on a budget.The secret?

Place an empty glass into your candy jar before filling it.The video begins with Macy in her kitchen with three different-sized glass jars.Macy removes the lid from the largest jar and places a tall glass into the jar upside down.Then, Macy fills the jar with a bag of orange and yellow candy corn.Macy fills the mid-size jar with black and orange candy corn before filling the smallest jar with candy pumpkins.Viewers couldn’t get enough of Macy’s useful hack