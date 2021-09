Anaïs in Love Movie

Anaïs in Love Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Anaïs is thirty and broke.

She has a lover, but she’s not sure she loves him anymore.

She meets Daniel, who immediately falls for her.

But Daniel lives with Emilie – whom Anaïs also falls for.

This is the story of a restless young woman.

And the story of a profound desire.

Directed by : Charline Bourgeois-Tacquet Produced by : Les Films Pelléas, Année Zéro Genre: Fiction - Runtime: 1 h 38 min French release: 15/09/2021 Production year: 2020