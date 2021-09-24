Doing My Best But Failing

No matter what you do, try your best.
Because then you can't look back and regret that you didn't give it your all.
Even if you fail, like the poor fools in this hilarious compilation, you'll still know that you did you best!
No matter what you do, try your best.
Because then you can't look back and regret that you didn't give it your all.
Even if you fail, like the poor fools in this hilarious compilation, you'll still know that you did you best!
We all want that ride or die person we can call our BFF! Because when you get yourself into serious fails and goofs, your friend..
It's time to go to battle! To the Prank War! So gather your best pranks and get out there! See if you match up to the prank masters..