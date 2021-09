Vicky & Katrina Roka Ceremony, Malaika's I Love U Text To Arjun, Diljit Slams Bollywood|Top 10 News

Malaika Arora reveals her last text to boyfriend Arjun Kapoor was 'I love you too', Diljit Dosanjh in an interview shared his experience working in Bollywood.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a hot bikini selfie post her birthday celebration.

Here are the top 10 News in Bollywood Now's Daily Wrap.