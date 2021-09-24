New Citroën C3 Hatchback Reveal in Paris

To meet market demands in both India and South America and to strengthen its international dimension, Citroën has unveiled the New C3 Hatchback at a live-streamed event held today in Paris, France.

Whilst staying faithful to the spirit of the brand, Citroën has carefully adapted, researched and developed its design and production process by working closely with local teams in India and South America, incorporating knowledge of both regions, to create a unique, bespoke vehicle, perfectly suited for each landscape and environment.

Exuding strength and character and measuring less than 4m in length, the New C3 is a versatile hatchback enabling Citroën to expand in India, a new market for Citroën, and to consolidate its presence in South America.