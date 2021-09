2 children transported to UMC, 1 remains critical, after suspected DUI crash

Police say two kids, a 1-year-old and a 4-year-old, were transported to the hospital in critical condition after a suspected DUI crash in North Las Vegas.

Police say the 1-year-old is now stable but the 4-year-old remains critical.

As of 11:40 p.m.

Thursday the intersection remains closed.