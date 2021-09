Special envoy to Haiti resigns over Haitian deportations

Thousands of Haitian migrants have been arriving along to Del Rio, Texas, as they flee their country

THE SPECIAL ENVOY FOR HAITIHAS RESIGNED.

HE CITES"INHUMANE" DECISIONS BY THE U-STOEN SD THOUSANDS OF HAITIANMIGRANTS WHO ARE AT ETHSOUTHERN BORDE.

BAR.CK TOTHEIR HOME COUNTRY.

DANIELFOOTE WAS APPOINTED AS SPECIALENVOY IN JULY FOLLOWING ETHASSASINATION OF HAITI'SPRESIDENT.

A STATE DEPARTMENTSPOKESPERSON SAYS FOOTE"FAILED TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OFAMPLE OPPORTUNITY TO RAISECONCERNS ABOUT MIGRATION."RIGHT NOW..

MANY ARE LIVING INA TEMPORARY SHELTER INEL DRIO, TEXAS.MEANTIME..

FRUSTRATION ISMOUNTING WITHIN THE SOUTHFLORIDA HAITIAN COMMUNITY ONTHE BORDER HUMANITARIANCRISIS.

SALUSA BASQUIN ISITHAIAN AND A COMMUNITYACTIVIST.

HE SAYS THE REASONRU DEENSP ON WHY SMANYOHAITIANS HAVE ARRIVED ATHE TBORDER.“OTHER PEOPLE WHO ARE NOTHAITIANS CAN EASILY FE E’HEYWHY NOT SEND THEM BACK HOME.&ONE, YOU HAVE TO LOOK ATHE TEARTHQUAKE.

TWO, YOU HAVE TOLOOK AT THE HUICRRANE, ANDTHREE YOU HAVE TO LOOK AT THEASSISNATION OF A PRESIDE.NTFOUR, YOU HAVE TO LOOK AT THEKIDNAPPINGS.

PEOPLE ARE NOTFEELING THEYSAFE THEYFEELING AT HOME” MORTHANE14-HUNDRED PEOPLE HAVE BEENDEPORTED ON FLIGHTS TO HAITISINCE SUNDAY.

THE DEPARTMENTOF HOMELAND SECURITY SAYS MESOHAITIAN MIGRANTS ARE BEINGPLACED IN ICE DETENTIONFACILITIES OR RELEASED INTOTHE U-S WITH NOTICES TO APPEARAT AN IMMIGRATION OFFICEWITHIN 60 DAYS.

IN SUPPORTOR FOUR HAIATIAN COMMUNITY..

ARALLY IS SLATED FOR TOMORRIN DOWNTOWN WEST PALM BEH.