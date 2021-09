Supermodel 'brutally disfigured' after fat freezing procedure, claims $50 mn | Oneindia News

In a shocking revelation supermodel Linda Evangelista spoke up about a botched cosmetic procedure that left her disfigured and bereft of her life and livelihood.

Linda Evangelista shot to fame in the 1990s.

#LindaEvangelista #Supermodel #CoolSculpting