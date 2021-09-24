Earliest Human Footprints In North America Found in New Mexico

And they’re thousands of years older than expected.
Oldest Human Footprints In North America Found In New Mexico
Newsy
Watch VideoFossilized footprints discovered in New Mexico indicate that early humans were walking across North America around..
And they’re thousands of years older than expected.
Watch VideoFossilized footprints discovered in New Mexico indicate that early humans were walking across North America around..
Scientists Find, Earliest Definitive Evidence, of Humans in the Americas.
The topic of when the Americas were first settled..