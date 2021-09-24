National Family Day: How eating together as a family can benefit kids their entire lives

When it comes to family dinners, kids are getting more out of it than you might think!.The National Center on Addiction and Substance Abuse is encouraging families to enjoy a meal together .Celebrated this year on September 27, National Family Day asks parents to pick up or make dinner, put the phones and tablets away, .and strike up a conversation with their kids at the dinner table — all in the hopes of preventing substance abuse among teens.Dinner and drug use may seem unrelated, but studies have shown that teens who eat with their families are less likely to abuse substances.So this September 27, put away those phones, gather around the table as a family unit, and remind one another just how loved you are