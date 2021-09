Met Police appeal for 'help' to find Sabina's killer

Assistant Commissioner Louisa Rolfe appeals for "help" from the public in investigating the murder of 28-year-old teacher Sabina Nessa, after the Metropolitan Police released CCTV images of a man wanted in connection with the crime.

Report by Blairm.

