Dow Movers: NKE, CRM

In early trading on Friday, shares of Salesforce.
Om (CRM) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.4%.
Year to date, Salesforce.
Om registers a 27.8% gain.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Nike (NKE), trading down 6.5%.
Nike is showing a gain of 5.4% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Dow (DOW), trading down 0.8%, and Merck & Co (MRK), trading up 2.0% on the day.