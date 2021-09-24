Dow Movers: NKE, CRM

Skip to main content
Friday, September 24, 2021

In early trading on Friday, shares of Salesforce.

Om (CRM) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.4%.

Year to date, Salesforce.

Om registers a 27.8% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Nike (NKE), trading down 6.5%.

Nike is showing a gain of 5.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Dow (DOW), trading down 0.8%, and Merck & Co (MRK), trading up 2.0% on the day.