S&P 500 Movers: NKE, NUE

In early trading on Friday, shares of Nucor Corp.

(NUE) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 2.5%.

Year to date, Nucor Corp.

Registers a 91.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Nike (NKE), trading down 5.9%.

Nike is showing a gain of 6.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Moderna (MRNA), trading down 2.7%, and Match Group (MTCH), trading up 2.3% on the day.