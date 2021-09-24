S&P 500 Movers: NKE, NUE

In early trading on Friday, shares of Nucor Corp.
(NUE) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 2.5%.
Year to date, Nucor Corp.
Registers a 91.6% gain.
And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Nike (NKE), trading down 5.9%.
Nike is showing a gain of 6.1% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Moderna (MRNA), trading down 2.7%, and Match Group (MTCH), trading up 2.3% on the day.