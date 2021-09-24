Glamour Modelling Funds My Lavish Lifestyle | BLING LIFE

APOLLONIA Llewellyn has made over £100,000 from her OnlyFans account in the last 12 months alone.

The already successful bikini and fashion model joined the platform 18 months ago - six months before the global pandemic.

She says: “The first six months were quite successful, then lockdown happened and boom - my profits started to soar." Having started modelling for local brands aged 14, Apollonia turned it into a full time career after winning the World Teen Supermodel UK crown at 17 years old.

However, her work has not been without its critics.

She has had trolls leaving distasteful comments on her social media, wrongly assuming she must be creating explicit content.

Thankfully, she doesn’t take any of the hate to heart, and with the support of her mum, who actively encourages her work, she continues to drive for new dizzying heights of success.

The daughter of two hard working parents, Apollonia had a happy childhood - but still never dreamed she’d be as successful as she is now.

As such, she likes to treat herself to designer clothes and recently even bought a luxury sports car - that she of course had wrapped in pink.

Today, Truly meets Apollonia at her home in the UK, where we’ll follow her to her studio and see her in action at a photoshoot.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apolloniallewellyn/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHc_zJxAiCrLMAgpUilfIaA