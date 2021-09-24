Chris Pratt To Star in ‘Super Mario’ Movie Coming December 2022

The upcoming movie was announced during the Nintendo Direct showcase on Sept.

In addition to Pratt as Mario, the remainder of the voice cast includes Jack Black as Bowser.

Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach.

Charlie Day as Luigi, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong.

Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

The studio behind 'Despicable Me' is working with Nintendo on the film.

This is a very collaborative project between Illumination and Nintendo... and I myself have been enjoying a creative process that is a little bit different from making games, Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto, via statement.

It may be awhile before we can share more updates, but we hope you can look forward to it, Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto, via statement.

Some people on social media were upset that Charles Martinet, who voices Mario in the video games, wouldn't also be voicing the character in the film.

But according to Miyamoto, Martinet will have a surprise role in the movie, which is slated to drop Dec.

21, 2022